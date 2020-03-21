Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CCBG opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $287.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

