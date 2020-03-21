Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46. Oportun Financial Corporation has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

