Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,548 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ZIX worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 924.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $3.55 on Friday. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

