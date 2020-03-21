Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,783 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Donegal Group worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Donegal Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Donegal Group by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.