Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,410 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,610. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.