Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLPC. ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

