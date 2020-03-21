CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.92 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

