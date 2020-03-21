CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Etsy by 384.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.99.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

