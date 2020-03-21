CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 114,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of ED opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

