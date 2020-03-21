CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $79.72 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

