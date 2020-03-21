CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,190,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 271,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

