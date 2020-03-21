CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,487,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

