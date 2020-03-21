CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $30.62 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.