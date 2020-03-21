CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

