CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

