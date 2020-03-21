Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.