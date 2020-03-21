Citigroup Inc. Has $568,000 Position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

