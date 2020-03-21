Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 2,837.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of PPR opened at $3.44 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23. Insiders have bought 7,643,180 shares of company stock valued at $38,708,201 in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.