Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Shares of C stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

