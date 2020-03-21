CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.12.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. Equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.