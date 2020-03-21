Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.38

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 42405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after purchasing an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 864,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.