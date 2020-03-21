Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.13

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 14025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.