Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.96. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

