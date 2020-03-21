Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) traded down 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 230,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 218,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

