Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 11049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

