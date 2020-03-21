Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 731453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SID. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 4,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 156,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 151,022 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

