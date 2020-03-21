Comparing Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) & Equinor ASA (NASDAQ:EQNR)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and Equinor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.45 billion 0.03 -$43.60 million ($0.55) -2.15 Equinor ASA $64.36 billion 0.49 $1.84 billion $1.48 6.43

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Equinor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and Equinor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equinor ASA 0 8 5 0 2.38

Equinor ASA has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.30%. Given Equinor ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equinor ASA is more favorable than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and Equinor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -1.26% -41.48% -0.90% Equinor ASA 2.88% 11.43% 4.09%

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 6,175 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

