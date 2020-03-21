Comparing SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) and Its Competitors

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.48 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 3.31

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2502 9423 12925 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 215.20%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S peers beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

