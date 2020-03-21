Comparing Trane (NYSE:TT) and Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

Trane (NYSE:TT) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trane and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane 0 3 4 0 2.57 Profire Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trane presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.44%. Given Profire Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Trane.

Volatility & Risk

Trane has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trane and Profire Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane $16.60 billion 1.09 $1.41 billion $6.37 11.88 Profire Energy $38.98 million 1.09 $2.02 million $0.04 22.25

Trane has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. Trane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trane and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane 8.50% 21.72% 7.67% Profire Energy 5.19% 4.29% 3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Trane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Trane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trane beats Profire Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

