Contrasting Revolve Group (RVLV) & Its Rivals

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Revolve Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 12.35 Revolve Group Competitors $15.47 billion $487.33 million 16.26

Revolve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 Revolve Group Competitors 255 936 2648 90 2.65

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.85, indicating a potential upside of 159.09%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.74% -19.01% -6.98%

Summary

Revolve Group peers beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

