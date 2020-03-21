Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 target price on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.