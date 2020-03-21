Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 44013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

CVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Covanta alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.