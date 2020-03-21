Credit Suisse AG Buys 88,784 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 464.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of Carolina Financial worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of CARO opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.16. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.