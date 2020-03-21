Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

