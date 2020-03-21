Credit Suisse AG Has $4.81 Million Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after buying an additional 1,909,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 849,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 583,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 201,947 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 158,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

