Credit Suisse AG Purchases 71,327 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after buying an additional 799,806 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $15,139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,937,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,335,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,376,000 after buying an additional 185,864 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,141,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

