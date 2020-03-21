Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,882 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,430,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

