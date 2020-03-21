Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

CRON opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

