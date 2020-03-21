Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

