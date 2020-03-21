DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,816,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

