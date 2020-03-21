Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €10.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €10.60 ($12.33) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.58 ($19.28).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €12.09 ($14.05) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.97.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

