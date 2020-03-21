Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading Down 21.4%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 366,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 451,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

