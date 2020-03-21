Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.32

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 57222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

