Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $355,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

