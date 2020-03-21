DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.94

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.94 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 27854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $714.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from DREAM Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DREAM Unlimited’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

