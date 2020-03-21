Duerr (ETR:DUE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.45

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.45 ($19.12) and last traded at €16.47 ($19.15), with a volume of 72429 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.18 ($19.98).

A number of research firms have commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.38 ($35.33).

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50.

About Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

