Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.71

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.71 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 917356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

