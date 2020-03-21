Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $630.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 630.50 ($8.29) and last traded at GBX 648 ($8.52), with a volume of 208517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750.50 ($9.87).

Several analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 1,445 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,126.67 ($14.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,130.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

