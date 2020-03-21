DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXPE. Sidoti lowered their price target on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

DXPE opened at $11.06 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

