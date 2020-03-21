e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 413.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.87. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.